Pétala Barreiros and her parents sue Lívia Andrade for moral damages | Fabia Oliveira

Petal Barreiros and Livia Andradereproduction

Published 10/22/2021 05:00 | Updated 10/22/2021 07:54 AM

Influencer Pétala Barreiros and her parents, Eunice Barreiros and Altamir Barreiros, filed a lawsuit against Lívia Andrade, current girlfriend of businessman Marcos Araújo (owner of Villa Mix), Pétala’s ex-husband. In it, they ask that the presenter be prohibited from publicly citing the family and a compensation for moral damages in the amount of R$ 100,000, with R$ 50,000 destined for the influencer’s parents, due to Lívia’s statements about the couple.

In a recent interview, among other accusations, the former presenter of ‘Fofocalizador’ said that Petal and her mother had a false CPF and that her father committed robberies. “The defendant (Lívia) attributes to the authors serious criminal conduct, consisting of death threats, persecution, use of false documents and theft, which must cease immediately, given the offense to the honor and image of the authors. Furthermore, she is not satisfied with the serious accusations of committing a crime, she narrates having been involved in a life plan of the Petala family, as she had ‘stolen’ from them the ‘hen that laid the golden eggs’ (referring to Marcos Araújo), in a clearly defamatory campaign and insulting on social networks”, says an excerpt from the initial petition of the process.

And after all the confusion involving the DNA of the youngest son of the influencer with the businessman Marcos Araújo, due to the presence of Livia Andrade at the exam site, Pétala gathered his team of lawyers to file a request for a protective measure against Lívia . In addition, the influencer also requested the entrepreneur’s preventive detention for breach of a protective measure in force, as it understood that the presence of Lívia and Marcos Araújo’s four security guards, who accompanied the presenter armed at the scene, would be a way to represent him to intimidate and embarrass her. However the requests were denied by the judge.

Lívia recently announced that she will marry the businessman and that she already considers herself to be one of the family. This is one more reason for the defense of Petal to request the breaking of the protective measure. “The fact that Lívia publicly positions herself as Marcos’ ‘family’ places her in an impediment to the protective measure, that is, neither Marcos nor his family will be able to get close to Petala. The arrest would be an extreme measure, difficult to happen, but if he continue with these subterfuges of intimidation ‘using’ Lívia and her bodyguards, the competent court will be able to take the most drastic measure,” says criminalist Gil Ortuzal, Pétala’s lawyer.