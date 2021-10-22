Petroleum Secretary of the Ministry of Mines and Energy resigns and goes to private initiative – Economy

O Secretary of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels of Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME), José Mauro Ferreira Coelho, will leave the public service and take on new challenges in the private sector. The information was confirmed this Thursday night, 21, by the folder.

Coelho worked for four years at Energy Research Company (EPE) and was in the MME for a year and a half. Before taking on new roles in the private sector, he will undergo a period of quarantine.

He leaves office at a time when fuel prices have been a reason for tension in the government, amid questions from truck drivers in relation to the cost of diesel and effects on the country’s inflation rates. National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), the average price of diesel in the country was R$ 4.976 per liter last week.

On Saturday, 16, the truck drivers declared a state of strike in view of the successive increase in fuel prices. Entities promised to stop the country from November 1st if Planalto does not meet the demands of the category, which demand compliance with the minimum freight, special retirement and a new policy for diesel.

Internally, in turn, members of the government saw the mobilization as another strike attempt that should not materialize on the roads.

O resignation also comes after President Jair Bolsonaro announced, on Thursday, 21 a benefit for truck drivers, without, however, informing the source of the resources. “Numbers will be presented in the coming days, we are going to serve autonomous truck drivers. Around 750,000 truck drivers will receive help to offset the increase in diesel,” stated the president during an event in Sertânia (PE).

According to the Estadão/Broadcast with two government sources with knowledge on the subject, the aid should be R$ 400 to be paid from December 2021 to December 2022. The cost estimated by the government for the program is around R$ 4 billion.

Discharges at the Ministry of Economy

O Ministry of Economy also reported on Thursday, the requests for exoneration of the Special Secretary of the Treasury and Budget, Bruno Funchal, and his deputy, Gildenora Dantas. The secretary of the National Treasury was also asked to step down, Jeferson Bittencourt, and his deputy, Rafael Araujo.

The stampede of the main technicians who advised the minister Paulo Guedes, comes after the defeat of the economic team to the political wing of the government in changing the spending ceiling to make room in the Budget of 2022 for an aid of R$ 400.