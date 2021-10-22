Pfizer claims its covid vaccine is 90.7% effective in children ages 5 to 11 – Health

NEW YORK- The American Pharmacist to do stated this Friday, 22, that his vaccine against Covid-19 It’s 90.7% effective in children between 5 and 11 years. Currently, the brand’s immunizing agent is the only one approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) for use in adolescents aged 12 to 17 years in Brazil.

In a document published following a meeting scheduled for next week with the regulatory agency of the United States (FDA, its acronym in English), Pfizer explained that it recently conducted a study with about 2,000 children.

Three of the children who received the vaccine injections were infected with coronavirus, compared with 16 who contracted the disease in the placebo group. The company specified that twice as many children received the vaccine as those in the placebo group.

On Oct. 7, Pfizer and its partner, BioNtech, announced that they had submitted an application to the FDA for an emergency authorization for the use of their vaccine against in children ages 5 to 11 years. Until now, as in Brazil, the FDA only authorizes the use of the vaccine in adolescents from 12 years of age onwards.

Before submitting the request, the companies pointed out that the results of the latest clinical trials generated a “robust” antibody response and that the vaccine is safe, which would bring the possibility of making the vaccine available to children in late October or early November. /EFE