Pfizer says its booster dose of its vaccine is 95.6% effective against Covid

A study released on Thursday (21) showed that the booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech showed 95.6% efficacy against SARS-CoV-2 infection. The study was carried out by the Pfizer and BioNTech laboratories themselves.

The results were from a randomized study of more than 10,000 people aged 16 years and older, part of them taking the Covid-19 vaccine and the other part receiving placebo during a period when delta was the prevalent strain.

To get the number of 95.6%, researchers compared how many people in the booster group received the vaccine with the number of people in the placebo group who contracted the virus.

Trial results were not published or reviewed by other experts.

There were five cases of Covid-19 in the “booster group” and 109 cases in the “no booster group” during the study period, Pfizer said.

According to the pharmacist, the reinforcement offered the same protection in all age groups. About half of the people on the test were aged between 16 and 55, and just under a quarter were 65 or older, the report said.

The researchers followed the people who took part in the study for two and a half months and still do not know how long the booster protection lasts beyond the study period.

“These are the first efficacy results of any randomized controlled trial of boosting the Covid-19 vaccine,” Pfizer said in the press release, adding that it planned to send the data to health authorities.

Pfizer President and CEO Albert Bourla said in the statement: “These results provide further evidence of the benefits of boosters as our goal is to keep people well protected from this disease.”

Pfizer’s vaccine is already authorized as a booster in the US and UK for people at high risk for Covid-19, such as immunosuppressed.

The companies plan to submit this data to the Food and Drug Administration, the European Medicines Agency, and other regulatory agencies to further support vaccine licensing in other countries, the statement said.