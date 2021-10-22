PGL Major Stockholm: Only Players Who Play Playoffs Will Have Stickers | DRAFT5

The long awaited update with the stickers from PGL Major Stockholm 2021 was released this Thursday (21), but with a big surprise for the community: without the stickers referring to the players’ autographs. Only the athletes who compete in the knockout of the tournament will have the right to immortalize their own signatures, which will be released after the championship.
Such information is found in Counter-Strike itself, in the part related to the stickers containing the players’ signatures. The notice says: “These items will feature the autographs of players competing in the Champions Stage and finalists. The stickers will be released after the Major completes.“.
The recently released update also implemented graffiti in the game, the viewer pass and Pick’Em. This Major’s pass had its price reduced compared to the last edition: R$52.99 the basic version, R$95.99 with the right to three tokens. The patch capsule will come out for R$5.29, while the patch package will cost R$10.59.
The Stockholm Major is set to start on Tuesday (26) and will be finished on November 7th. Brazil has 21 players and four teams: FURIA, GODSENT, Sharks and paiN Gaming, besides Gabriel “Fallen” Toledo in the Team Liquid. You will be able to follow the championship on the coverage of the DRAFT5.