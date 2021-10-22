“Pharaoh of bitcoins” wants to be called “Moses of bitcoins”

The “Pharaoh of Bitcoins”, Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, arrested in Operation Cryptos for a pyramid scheme, is not satisfied with the nickname that gained the press. Second attorney representing him, Gladson would you like be called “Moses of bitcoins”.

“If the press wants to put a biblical title, let it be Moses of bitcoin, because he was the one who freed, with a project, the people from the shackles of the national financial system”, said the lawyer in a video.

The lawyer stated that he received a “lesson” from the bitcoin pharaoh and that he was given the mission to be a spokesperson. “He is doing very well and very confident. He’s in a good spirit and asked me to be his spokesman so that they stop, so that the press stops calling him pharaoh.”

Bitcoin pharaoh wants new nickname

On social networks it is already possible to see the pharaoh’s most fervent fans asking the press to start calling him Moses.

Several comments from Pharaoh’s customers have the hashtag #moisésdobitcoin and some ask for more respect, “Not Pharaoh, Moses,” they say.

Glaidson was arrested on August 25 this year by the Federal Police in Operation Kryptos. His company promised income of 10% per month, with the income supposedly made from Bitcoin trading.

The Pharaoh rose to prominence in Fantástico, after suspicions that he operated a fancy financial pyramid scheme. With all the signs of the business pointing to financial fraud, some customers are still defending the company.

bitcoin pharaoh still stuck

Glaidson remains in prison and his habeas corpus application will only be considered next week. The company’s most supportive clients from Cabo Frio, a city located in the “New Egypt” region, still harbored a hope of embracing the pharaoh last Tuesday (19), when the justice of Rio de Janeiro would consider their request and allegedly release the investigated by Operation Kryptos.

To give the judiciary strength in the decision they had hoped for, some even went with posters to the court’s door, holding a demonstration for the release of Glaidson.

The pharaoh is accused of several crimes and his freedom was already denied on September 14, 2021 by the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), a decision taken by the summoned judge Jesuíno Rissato.

Bitcoin pharaoh stops paying customers

The latest news about Gas Consultoria Bitcoin surprised customers on Tuesday (5), who received a statement that the company suspended its activities, without informing for how long.

The reason, according to the document, would be that the Justice accepted a determination of the Federal Public Ministry.

In the note, the company’s defense also said that the MPF finally filed a complaint against the investigated, which will now allow the lawyers to manifest themselves to “to counteract the mistaken view that has permeated the investigation up to the present moment”.

It is worth noting that 22 people were indicted for various crimes of money laundering, criminal organization, among others. With headquarters in Cabo Frio, Gas Consultoria promised fixed income of 10% per month, with the image of Bitcoin, an activity that is typical of financial pyramids.