Philips presents new Android OLED and Mini LED TVs due to arrive in Brazil

THE Philips announced, on Wednesday (20), a series of news that the brand intends to bring to Brazil in the coming months. Among the news is the arrival of new Android TV models with OLED and Mini LED panels.
O top-of-the-line model Philips OLED+ 936 brings a panel with 4K resolution and support refresh rates up to 120Hz with VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Low Latency Auto Mode (ALLM) and low 8ms response time.
The model also supports the industry’s leading HDR protocols, including HDR10+, HLG and Dolby Vision, and promises high color accuracy, with ISF management and CalMAN program support for professional adjustments.
Another highlight of the device is the audio system, which features an integrated 70 W soundbar with 3.1.2 channels, developed in partnership with Bowers & Wilkins, a renowned premium audio brand.
OLED+ 806
With the proposal to be more accessible, the OLED+ 806 offers basically the same feature set as its premium sister., with two exceptions: the audio system, integrated and equipped with only 2.1 channels, and the base, simpler, with a mixture of silver and lead colors, and adaptable to be positioned on the desired side.
9636 mini LED
Already the Mini LED 9639 is based on the OLED+ 936, but has an LCD panel. The features are the same, including Bowers & Wilkins 3.1.2 channel soundbar with Dolby Atmos, Android TV system with Google Assistant and 4K resolution at 120Hz.
The device comes with Mini LED backlighting, thus bringing a much larger number of lamps and, consequently, a greater number of lighting zones, which turn on and off to offer greater contrast.
According to Philips, the 9636 Mini LED has 1,000 lighting zones, 10 times more than the brand’s traditional LCD TVs, with only 100 zones.
Android TV 4K 7906 and 7406
The brand also announced that it will expand its most basic lineup with the debut of two Android TVs, designed to popularize features normally exclusive to more expensive devices.
The first one is Android TV 7906, equipped with 4K panel at 60 Hz and compatible with HDR10+ content, HLG and even Dolby Vision, one of the device’s premium news.
Audio is managed by two 10W sound outputs each, which support Dolby Atmos spatial audio, another unusual feature in the category. In addition, the 7906 features Ambilight technology on three of the sides, and includes gaming support for greater immersion, as well as standby lighting for a more attractive ambient mode.
O another more affordable release is the 7406, which offers the same settings as the more robust model, including Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, but leaving aside the Ambilight lighting. The model arrives in Black Piano color, in sizes of 50, 55, 65 and 70 inches.
Price and availability
According to Philips, Android TV 4K 7406 arrives in Brazil in the next month of November, while Android TV 4K 7906 debuts here in January 2022. Product prices were not informed.
The new models OLED+ 936 and OLED+ 806, as well as the Mini LED 9636, are scheduled to arrive in the country in 2022, still without a defined date.
So, are you interested in any of the models? Tell us in the comments below!