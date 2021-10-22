Physically better, Tardelli should debut as Santos’ starter against América-MG

Better physically, Diego Tardelli should make his debut as a Santos holder against América-MG this Saturday, at 5 pm (GMT), in Vila Belmiro, for the 28th round of the Brazilian Championship.

The striker is being used in the starting 11 of coach Fábio Carille during the week. With Léo Baptistão’s calf injury, Tardelli won Raniel’s competition.

At 36, Tardelli went four months without acting after leaving Atlético-MG. He underwent a physical reconditioning process and entered the second half in six games: Athletico, Juventude, São Paulo, Grêmio, Atlético-MG and Sport. Today the coaching staff sees him ready to play.

Without the suspended Wagner Palha, Peixe should return to 4-3-3, with Danilo Boza and Emiliano Velázquez at the back and Madson and Felipe Jonatan on the flanks. The midfield will be formed by Camacho, Vinicius Zanocelo and Carlos Sánchez. And the tendency is to attack with Marinho, Lucas Braga and Diego Tardelli.

It’s a 4-3-3 in theory, but in practice Diego Tardelli stays close to Carlos Sánchez down the middle, switching to a 4-4-2 with the ball.

The likely lineup is: João Paulo, Madson, Danilo Boza, Emiliano Velázquez and Felipe Jonatan; Camacho, Vinicius Zanocelo and Carlos Sánchez; Marinho, Lucas Braga and Diego Tardelli.

Leave your comment