Physiotherapy on Tiago’s penis ’causes’ punishment and pawn revolt

This Thursday, October 21st, the day has already started busy in A Fazenda. After running out of salt and also out of coffee, the pedestrians received yet another punishment. Now, they will be 48 hours without being able to eat meat.

The punishment was caused by James Piquilo I would have changed swim trunks in the booth.

“Heads up! It is forbidden to change any item of clothing inside the booth. For non-compliance with the rule, the whole group will be punished and you will be without meat for 48 hours”, was the information sent by the production.

Erasmus questioned whether this was at dawn and James spoke up, saying it could have been caused by him.

“I did the process that I do all month to put the swimsuit in my pocket after physical therapy”, he said. The singer said that, due to the surgery he performed on his penis, he needs to undergo physical therapy in the bathroom.

During this process, he explained what might have happened.

“I take it off and put it (swim trunks) out here. I do physical therapy every day because of the surgery, I change my clothes and that’s it. It’s strange, they only saw each other now because I’ve been doing this since I got here”, he revealed.

Bil Araújo, who is the new Farmer, said: “So they saw this now, right? And it can’t.”

