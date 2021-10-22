Plus size model from Secret Truths 2 was a victim of real-life fat phobia · TV News

In Verdades Secretas 2, which premiered on Wednesday (20) at Globoplay, plus size model Mayara Russi plays Vitória. The model is one of the girls from Blanche’s (Maria de Medeiros) agency, one of the main scenarios in Walcyr Carrasco’s new plot. In the serial, the character will discuss acceptance and fat phobia, something the actress reports having also suffered in real life.

“The answer is not the one I hear the most, but as I am an extremely persistent person, the ‘no, stay close or we’ll wait’ motivates me to want to go even further,” said the 32-year-old artist in an interview with the website Gshow.

She started modeling when she was just 15 years old, and said that since she was young, she heard comments about her appearance. “At the time, the photographer said that I was very much like a model, but I needed to lose weight. In my mind, I kept asking myself why,” she said.

Weeks later, a booker approached me at a mall in São Paulo. Since then, everything has changed in my professional life, including my relationship with my inner self. It was always very difficult, and it still is. Having or being references for other women is necessary. The feeling is that you are always swimming against the tide. I believe that my mission in the world is to help and promote the liberation of the body and people. Being who you are is priceless.

The actress, who had never acted on television before, also stressed that the hardest part of her current routine is staying away from her children. “I was only 17 years old when I was a mother! I was immature, spoiled, I didn’t even know how to make rice, but I was already working and running after my goals. I had to learn a lot and evolve. there was always a lot of love and unity in my house,” she said.

Secret Truths 2 will feature 50 chapters, with releases made in blocks of ten episodes every 15 days. On Globo’s streaming platform, the new premieres will take place on November 3rd and 17th, and then on December 1st and 15th.

It has been trumpeted that the serial will have more sex scenes than episodes. Altogether, there are 67 hot sequences. When aired on open TV, the soap opera will gain a lighter version, as anticipated by TV news. The rerun of the 2015 version of the serial will continue on TV until December.

