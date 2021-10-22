PM discovers a mechanical workshop that was used as a drug laboratory in MG – Gerais

The material seized and the men detained were sent to the Police Civil Police of Perdizes (photo: PMMG/Disclosure) The Military Police managed to put an end to a drug trafficking scheme in the municipality of Santa Juliana, in Alto Paranaba. Criminals used what appeared to be just a mechanical workshop as a narcotics laboratory. Three people were arrested during the operation on Wednesday night (10/20).

It all started around 10 pm, when the police approached a vehicle on MG-462, in the municipality of Perdizes, driven by a 39-year-old man. After searching the interior of the car, a portion of cocaine was found.

Asked where he got the drug, he said he had bought it in Santa Juliana, and indicated the location. The military moved to the neighboring town, and arrived at a mechanical workshop.

When they entered the space, three men were approached: one, 26, who was using narcotics at the time; and two others, aged 31 and 35, who assumed that they worked in the manufacture of the drugs sold.

In the workshop, a portion of cocaine, household utensils, a precision scale and several open capsules of medicines, as well as money, were located.

The three men were arrested in the act and taken to the Perdizes Civil Police Station, along with all the material seized. They will answer for drug trafficking and association with trafficking.

The vehicle approached by the military at the beginning of the incident was seized and removed to the accredited yard of Detran.