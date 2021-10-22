Pokémon Unite: Lucario’s expensive skin makes fans angry

Pokémon Company, TiMi Studio and Tencent strike again with the launch of Costume Party Style: Lucario, the new holowear by Pokémon Unite.

Costing no less than 2,499 Aeos Gems, players who want to get their hands on the new skin may need to shell out $224.99 to purchase one of the most expensive gem packs in the game.

The absurd amount is the same charged earlier this month by the skin Sacred Style: Alolan Ninetales, which generated a lot of controversy for costing almost 20% of the minimum wage in Brazil. Even in the United States, where workers receive proportionally higher minimum wages than in Brazil, holowear is selling for a very high U$ 40, also generating a lot of discontent.

One of the biggest complaints from fans of the game, aside from the hefty price, is that it’s impossible to get Aeos Gems in Pokémon Unite without spending real money. On Reddit, players are posting several posts complaining about the posture of TiMi Studios, the developer behind the pocket monsters MOBA.

Fans are also using Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with the skin’s high price. In the publication of Lucario’s new look ad, several responses show that the amounts charged by holowears continue to be negatively received by the community.

What a joke. You nerf Lucario then release a $40 skin for it? You can buy a whole new current game you own forever instead. And why was Blastoise gutted? No one thought it was OP. And Garchomp didn’t need this huge buff, almost doubling its damage? Signin. — Raymond Huang (@NawDawgTheRazor) October 20, 2021

“What a joke. Do you nerfa Lucário and then release a $40 skin? Can you buy a real complete game that will be yours forever […]”

any reason the lucario skin is $40? — Kaye ???? (@TheFrogButt) October 20, 2021

“Any reason for Lucário’s skin to cost $40?”

hey pokemon @TencentGames @timistudios just an FYI… you’d make MORE money if the skins were cheaper because MORE people would buy them. I have only run into 1 other person who had the ninetales skin besides me (I only bought mine cause I got it for 20 with the gem deal) — The Prancing Ponyta (@Hyrekia) October 20, 2021

“[…] you would make MORE money if skins were cheaper because MORE people would buy them. I only found one other person who had the Ninetales skin besides me (and I only bought mine because I got it for $20 in the gem promotion)”

as the Pokémon Unite it’s free, microtransactions are the outlet found by producers to monetize the game. Although the model is widely accepted, with titles like Fortnite accumulating fortunes only with the sale of skins, the amounts charged for cosmetic items in the MOBA of Pokemon is quite high, which has generated a lot of complaints from fans.

Pokémon Unite has versions for Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android.