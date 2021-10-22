Political influence in the Ministry of Health avoids defeat of the Covid kit at Conitec

× Photo: Marco Santos/Ag. For

The vote on the opinion of the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the SUS (Conitec), that could veto the use of the Covid kit in the Unified Health System, ended up in a tie after a split of the seven representatives of the Ministry of Health in the collegiate.

The suspicion of members of the agency is that it has occurred political influence at the meeting that could veto, once and for all, the prescription of drugs proven to be ineffective against Covid.

The board has 13 seats. two out of seven representatives of the Ministry of Health more to ANS, O National Health Council, O National Council of Health Secretaries it’s the National Council of Municipal Secretariats of health were in favor of the report to stop the use of chloroquine in the SUS.

On the other side, five other representatives from Marcelo Queiroga’s portfolio it’s the Federal Council of Medicine they opposed the report and defended medical autonomy to prescribe any medication. Minerva’s vote would fall to Anvisa, but the agency’s representative was absent at the time of voting. Thus, the meeting was tied at 6×6.

Now, with the tie, the case will go through public hearings before a Conitec outcome. The possible political influence in the agency was the subject of investigation by the Covid’s CPI.