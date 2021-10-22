Popular 19-year-old Swedish rapper murdered in Stockholm | Song

Einar, a 19-year-old Swedish rapper who is very popular in his country, was murdered on Thursday night (21) in the capital Stockholm.
The musician was shot at close range on a street in Hammarby Sjöstad, a quiet residential neighborhood close to the city centre.
Einar’s real name is Nils Kurt Erik Einar Grönberg, and he had already been the target of a kidnapping attempt in 2020.
Police received warnings of shots fired around 11 pm (local time, 6 pm Brasília).
He was treated by emergency services but was seriously injured and died at the scene of the attack, according to a spokesman for the Stockholm police.
Police isolate where Swedish rapper Einar was shot dead in Stockholm’s Hammarby Sjostad district on October 22, 2021 in Sweden’s capital — Photo: Christine Olsson/TT via AP
Police did not officially confirm the victim’s identity, but the information was confirmed by different local media.
An investigation has been opened and the police are currently hearing witnesses.
Rapper Einar became very popular in 2019 with his song “Katten i trakten” (“The Cat in the Industry”, in free translation).
It reached the top of the Swedish charts and received several awards. Many of your songs talk about crime, drugs and guns.
Forensic police work at the site where Swedish rapper Einar was shot dead in Stockholm’s Hammarby Sjostad district on October 22, 2021 in the Swedish capital — Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT via AP