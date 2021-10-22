Popular 19-year-old Swedish rapper murdered in Stockholm | Song

2 of 3 Police isolate where Swedish rapper Einar was shot dead in Stockholm’s Hammarby Sjostad district on October 22, 2021 in Sweden’s capital — Photo: Christine Olsson/TT via AP

Police isolate where Swedish rapper Einar was shot dead in Stockholm’s Hammarby Sjostad district on October 22, 2021 in Sweden’s capital — Photo: Christine Olsson/TT via AP