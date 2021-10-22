Prepare your pocket: IPVA for cars licensed in SP will be more expensive in 2022; know the reasons

0 km cars (Reuters/Roosevelt Cassio)

GONÇALVES (MG) – Specialists in the automotive sector take for granted the increase in the IPVA (Tax on the Ownership of Motor Vehicles) for cars licensed in the state of São Paulo. This type of tax, levied by the states, is levied annually on all types of vehicles, such as passenger cars, motorcycles, buses and trucks.

It usually adds up to the charges that millions of Brazilians have to bear in the first months of each year. The news of a possible increase makes families apprehensive because they are already dealing with the rise in fuel, food and insurance.

For Raphael Galante, an economist specializing in the automotive sector. the expectation of a tax increase is linked to the overvaluation of the car this year. “The tax amount is based on the vehicle’s market value, which has risen a lot,” he says.

The explanation for the appreciation of the “four wheels” lies in the crisis that the automotive sector is currently facing. The Covid-19 pandemic affected the assembly lines, which have a reduced production capacity due to the lack of parts, especially semiconductors.

According to Anfavea (the entity that represents the automakers), the production of vehicles fell 21.3% in September compared to the same month of the previous year. 173.3 thousand units were produced, including passenger cars, utility vehicles, trucks and buses – the result was 5.6% higher than in August.

The fall in the production level raised the price of new cars. Used ones are also highly valued.

Report from InfoMoney showed, based on data from the Kelley Blue Book (KBB) automotive consultancy Price Variation Monitor, that the 2022 models had an average increase of 2.59% in September (most current data). At this level, the average increase in the third quarter of the year closed at 5.31%.

Year-to-date, with data up to September, 0 km models show a 13% increase in prices, according to KBB. Used vehicles (vehicles with up to three years of running) accumulate 11.12% increase this year (data up to September), with 2018 models being the ones with the most advance in value, with a 14.87% increase, according to the automotive consultancy.

For the Department of Finance and Planning of the government of João Doria (PSDB) it is still too early to talk about an increase in IPVA in São Paulo.

The IPVA is calculated from the market value for each vehicle model in the table of Fipe (Institute of Economic Research), which is commissioned by the secretariat to issue the tax amount to taxpayers with licensed cars in São Paulo.

“The table of sales values, specifically ordered by Sefaz-SP to Fipe, is based on the month of September and should be received in November, with specific publication in December”, says, in a note, the secretariat.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the IPVA 2022 calendar is still being prepared, and the tax rate remains at 4% in the state of São Paulo.

Even not hammering out the increase, the folder exemplifies: “if a vehicle, in September 2021, is more valued than in September 2020, the property tax payable will be greater than the property tax collected in 2021” .

“Still, it cannot be said that, for the first time, the IPVA will be more expensive from one year to the next because the table of sales values ​​considers the individual value of each brand/model and there have already been positive variations in the sales value of some vehicles in previous years”, clarifies, in a note, the secretariat.

Taxpayers in the state of São Paulo have a shortcut to not let the IPVA interfere with the planning of finances in 2022. Until October 31, it is possible to deduct the IPVA value in whole or in part with the credits from the Nota Fiscal Paulista.

Click here and find out how to redeem the credits of the Nota Fiscal Paulista for IPVA.

