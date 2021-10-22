Prepotent, Gui Araujo distorts Adriane Galisteu’s speech · TV News

Gui Araujo distorted Adriane Galisteu’s speech to him once again in A Fazenda 13. Upon returning from the farm for the second week in a row, the former MTV told the headquarters’ pawns a different version of what he heard from the presenter on the elimination deck. .

“Even at the risk of being seen as the owner of the truth, you play. Whether this is courage or lack of prudence, time will tell,” declared Galisteu, just before announcing Guilherme’s return. Inside the house, however, the message he gave was another.

“She spoke to me like this: ‘Owner of the truth. Is it courage or imprudence? Let’s see if you’re right after this vote again,” he distorted, assuming that, since he’s returned from yet another garden, he must be in the way. right.

“See if it’s right… Oh, my God. It’s a people who come back from the countryside and want to find themselves,” quipped Rico Melquiades, not really believing what Guilherme was telling him.

Last week, Anitta’s ex-boyfriend also distorted the speech he heard. Adriane said he needed to differentiate the absolute truth from his own truth; but the message he passed on to his fellow inmates was that he had the absolute truth.

Check out:

