Preserved in amber, crab fossil is 100 million years old.

A crab that was trapped in the resin of a tree 100 million years ago has been discovered in what is now Myanmar. According to scientists, amber gave scientists a rare glimpse into a time when the ancestors of today’s crustaceans were leaving the ocean for the first time.

Despite not representing a new species, the crab is the oldest to be found preserved in amber, according to scientists in a survey published on Wednesday (20) in the magazine Science Advances.

The crab’s gills indicate that it was aquatic or amphibian and that ancient crabs ventured into terrestrial and freshwater environments earlier than the sparse fossil record had previously shown.

“This is the first dinosaur-era crab trapped in amber,” said Javier Luque, a paleobiologist at Harvard University and co-author of the findings. “And because it’s so exquisitely bound, it’s the most complete crab ever discovered, at the level of not losing a single hair.”

According to him, crabs have been around for over 200 million years. However, it was during the Cretaceous period, which lasted from 145 million to 66 million years ago, that crustaceans actually developed. During the so-called “Cretaceous Crab Revolution”, the group diversified, traveled around the world and began to play an important role in the ecosystems in which they settled.

The fossil suggests that this familiar crab plane was already present in the mid-Cretaceous, when many of the ancestors of modern crabs emerged, experts said.

