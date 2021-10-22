President of the FPF puts at risk Nautico x Vasco performance if there are no police officers on the lawn | nautical

This Thursday, the CBF, in an official statement, threatened to withdraw the games to be held by the entity in Pernambuco if the State Government does not guarantee the presence of military police inside the stadiums. Position that, according to the president of the Pernambuco Football Federation, Evandro Carvalho, will apply to next Sunday’s game, between Náutico and Vasco, at Aflitos, for the 31st round of Série B.

The decision of the CBF was taken after the widespread invasion of the field promoted by the fans of Santa Cruz, last Tuesday, after the elimination in the qualifying phase of the Copa do Nordeste, against Floresta, in the Arena de Pernambuco.

In contact with the ge, Evandro Carvalho said that he will enter this Friday with a security mandate with the Pernambuco Court of Justice so that there is a guarantee of the presence of the military police, providing security on the lawn., since, according to the director, the presence of the Military Police is only present in the stands and surroundings of the stadium, which does not meet the CBF requirement. According to Evandro, without this, the game between Náutico x Vasco, on Sunday, could be postponed.

– The Social Defense Secretariat continues with the same posture and says it will not put police officers inside the field quadrangle, and I have already explained that this is the central and critical point of the CBF’s requirement. Pernambuco is the only state in Brazil where the police are located in the monitoring room and in the stands. See how long it took the police to enter the field in the last game (between Santa Cruz and Floresta). We can’t play a game if we don’t have 30, 40 policemen on the field. Without that, there won’t be a game on Sunday – Evandro complained.

– If the police are not on the field on Sunday, they suspend the game due to lack of conditions. It was reckless to do the other (Santa Cruz x Floresta) and look what happened. The referee will not be able to give the game on Sunday without police on the field. That’s why we’re going to file a writ of mandamus this Friday to seek a court decision that forces the military police to stay in the field – completed the president of the FPF.

Also on Thursday, the secretary of Social Defense of Pernambuco, Humberto Freire de Barros, sent a letter to the CBF guaranteeing the presence of military police in the stadiums. However, he noted that, according to article 14 of the Fan Statute, the security of events is the responsibility “of the sports entity holding the game’s command and its managers” and that the first action in case of field invasion it is in charge of private security guards and only then, if necessary, the answer becomes public security.

Also according to SDS-PE, 128 military police were designated for the game between Santa Cruz and Floresta, with 80 working in the external area and 48 in the internal area of ​​the Arena de Pernambuco.

In addition to the game against Vasco, Náutico has also scheduled for the Aflitos matches against Coritiba, Sampaio Corrêa and Avaí, for Serie B. In Serie A, Sport has another five games as home team, all at Arena de Pernambuco, against Atlético-GO, América-MG, Bahia, Flamengo and Atlhetico Paranaense. Eliminated from the Pre Cup in the Northeast, Santa Cruz has no more games to play in 2021.

