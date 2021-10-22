PRICE FALLED | Dell Notebook with SSD Get Big Discount and Get Cheaper

IMPORTANT: keep an eye on the date of publication of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to availability of stock and duration of the offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So if you buy something, the Canaltech may receive some sales commission.

This article is the result of a partnership with Magazine Luiza and brings a special offer for readers of Canaltech. Learn all about the Magazine Você store in the video we recorded at Magalu’s headquarters:

Equipped with fast SSD storage, this Dell notebook is a great model for those who need a simple and cheap computer, but one that still performs well thanks to SSD technology.

You can find it in two versions: the first one with Intel Core i3 processor and 4 GB of RAM. If you need more performance, you can also opt for the version with Intel Core i5 processor and 8 GB of RAM. Both are on sale at great prices.

About Dell Inspiron 15

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 should please those looking for a basic notebook, but that brings advantages such as fast SSD storage, which considerably improves the device’s performance when compared to competitors that use the traditional HD. It also has Intel Core i3 or i5 processors, in addition to 4GB or 8GB of RAM memory.

The 15.6-inch screen is a good size for you to work, study, research or participate in online meetings in comfort, being able to see everything you need on the dashboard. For anyone working with formulas or spreadsheets, it has a dedicated numeric keypad, which is an important plus.

Overall, it’s a very interesting notebook for those who need a cheap and portable device, but one that doesn’t make the user angry with constant crashes and slowdowns. For those who do most of their activities in web applications in the browser, for example, it has specifications that promise to do the job with peace of mind.

Price dropped in this Magalu promotion

It’s worth taking advantage of the current price of the Dell Inspiron 15 in this Magazine Luiza promotion. It will please those who need a more basic device, but one that performs well in everyday activities.

What is Magazine Você?

Accessed the links and did not understand what Magazine Você is? This is the channel for disseminating the offers on the Magazine Luiza website, as stated in an official statement. We are one of the official advertising partners and our store is called Magazine Canaltechbr. The entire collection, billing and logistics process is carried out by Magazine Luiza itself, which, in addition to the website, has more than 800 physical stores throughout Brazil.

A common question from our readers is why prices in our store are often different from those advertised on Magazine Luiza’s main website. The reason is that Magazine Você receives exclusive offers that are not advertised on the main site. So take advantage of the promotions and visit our store to guarantee exclusive offers.

Enter Canaltech Offers and make your money pay more

With prices in Brazil becoming more and more expensive, the only way to save money is to keep an eye on promotions in Brazilian and international stores. The problem is that the large number of brands and payment terms makes it almost impossible to keep up with all the offers that appear daily in the country.

To make your life easier, the Canaltech Offers team incessantly researches all the bargains on the internet and gathers the best prices in one place: on your smartphone. No more wasting time and money, join our offer groups and start saving in no time.