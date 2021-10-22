Procon says it will carry out inspections after the anti-theft system in meats

The president of Procon-SP, Fernando Capez, said today that he had asked for inspection after information that supermarkets on the outskirts of São Paulo have adopted a kind of anti-theft system for meat. The complaint was made earlier this week by Ecoa, UOL’s platform.

“It’s abusive, unacceptable. I’ve already talked to my director of inspection, Lieutenant Carlos Marera. I asked for a wide inspection, mainly in supermarkets in the periphery and in the metropolitan region because that’s where we’re receiving complaints,” Capez said in an interview to “Brasil Urgente”, by TV Bandeirantes.

On the occasion, educator Fabiana Ivo told Ecoa that she went through the situation when she bought meat for her mother at the Jardim Ângela unit, in the south of São Paulo, on Thursday (14).

The woman returned to the supermarket two days later and, on both occasions, received an empty tray with the label for payment for the meat. Only after payment could the woman withdraw the food.

“What employees told me is that this practice has been going on for almost a year. It started with the increase in theft in the pandemic, with people taking the meat and discarding the tray. They also said that the same thing happens in others [pontos do] Extra on the outskirts,” she said.

The Extra chain, however, reported that delivering an empty tray until the meat was paid for was a misconduct.

“The network informs that this procedure is not part of its service policy, it is a punctual failure in the procedure,” said the company.