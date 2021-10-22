Professor murdered in Minas would have suffered 54 stab wounds – Gerais

According to the expertise of the Civil Police, Professor Jos Wilton Andrade Junior resisted and tried to escape death (photo: Social Networks)

The Civil Police released this Thursday (10/21), one day after the arrest of the suspect for having murdered, on Sunday, 52-year-old teacher Jos Wilton Andrade Jnior, stabbing, at his house in Bairro Bom Pastor, in Varginha, in the south of the state, the expert report that has two important revelations.

First, the number of stab wounds, 54, found throughout the body, which demonstrates that the criminal acted with great violence and anger. Secondly, signs were found on the body that the teacher had tried to defend himself, because under the nails there were traces of skin and the hands and wrists were also injured. Another detail of the report that the victim was wearing only a sex cover.

The crime took place on Sunday, but the body was only discovered on Monday, after the victim’s sister communicated with the police, informing them that it was strange that he did not answer the phone, which would not be normal.

The suspect was detained after reporting to the police at the Trs Pontas Police Station on Wednesday. A day earlier, the victim’s car, the Corsa license plate OLU 6920, was found abandoned near the city.

The police managed to identify the suspect, after tracking the victim’s cell phone and identifying a conversation that he was trying to negotiate the victim’s notebook, also stolen on the day of the crime. A television and a landline telephone were also seized.

The suspect is now at the Varginha Police Station, where he was transferred. The survey will be completed and sent by the delegate Leonardo Souza Lima, Justice.