Prosecutor asks for a fine of R$495,000 and a 10-month ‘suspended sentence’ from Benzema in case of extortion

This week, the extortion case involving players Karim Benzema and Mathieu Valbuena (the victim) is being tried in France. According to ‘The Athletic’, the prosecution had asked for a 10-month suspended sentence to the Real Madrid striker and a fine of 75,000 euros (R$495,000) for the accusation that the center forward had been an accomplice in the crime.

The case dates back to 2015, when Valbuena was blackmailed with the possible release of her sexual video. At the time, Benzema would have had contact with those responsible for the blackmail and urged the then teammate to pay the amount demanded by the criminals.

You watch ALL Champions Games LIVE on HBO MAX! Click here and subscribe!

Because of this, he was indicted as an accomplice in the crime and, on Thursday (21), the prosecution indicated what it expects as a verdict in the case. The verdict is expected to be announced this Friday (22).

Benzema, who continues to play for Real Madrid normally, was not present at the court to attend the proceedings. He goes on to plead not guilty to the charges.

A suspended sentence means that the attacker would not need to be arrested, but would go through a period of probation, in which he could not commit any wrongdoing or fail to comply with court orders. Should he go through such a period, the sentence against him would be dismissed.