Prosecutor’s Office Calls for 10 Months in Prison Exempted for Benzema | french football

The French prosecutor’s office asked this Thursday for 10 months in prison with the possibility of suspension of the penalty and a fine of 75 thousand euros (R$ 493 thousand) against the Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema. He is accused of complicity in an attempt to blackmail the former French teammate Mathieu Valbuena.

If convicted, the player would be detained. Imprisonment with suspension is a form of French law that consists of freedom subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions for a specified period of time.. Benzema will be tried for three days.

Against the other four defendants, prosecuted for attempted blackmail with sexual video, the Prosecutor’s Office asked for 18 months in prison with a suspension of the sentence up to four years in prison. Prosecutor in the case Ségolène Marés reiterated that the Real Madrid striker had “authority and notoriety” for the blackmail.

“Benzema is not a good Samaritan who seeks to help. He acted to allow the negotiators to achieve their goal, and the blackmailers to get the money,” declared the prosecutor.

1 of 2 Attacking midfielder Valbuena, after the trial session last Wednesday: Benzema was not present — Photo: Thomas Samson/AFP Attacking midfielder Valbuena, after the trial session last Wednesday: Benzema was not present — Photo: Thomas Samson/AFP

In his allegations, Valbuena’s lawyer, Paul-Albert Iweins, denounced the “mafia speech” of the Real attacker during his intervention in this case, even comparing him to a “mafia boss”. According to Iweins, his client was excluded from the French national team, despite being the victim.

“He was deprived of this trophy for sordid maneuvers and the betrayal of a teammate,” said the lawyer, referring to Benzema.

The Real Madrid player, candidate for the Ballon d’Or, did not appear at the trial for “professional” reasons, justified his lawyers, who must now present their arguments. He started the team last Tuesday, in a 5-0 victory against Dynamo Kiev, in Ukraine.

In statements to the press on Wednesday night, his lawyer, Sylvain Cormier, evoked Valbuena’s “resentment” and “jealousy” of Benzema, who, in turn, returned to the French national team on the eve of this year’s Euro Cup.

During the process, the defense asked, in vain, for a confrontation between the players, considering that the interpretation of what happened is divergent. Benzema claims he gave “friend advice” to Valbuena, who felt pressured.

On October 6, 2015, Benzema went to Valbuena’s room at the French national team concentration, at the Clairefontaine training center, 40 kilometers from Paris. The Real Madrid striker told his colleague he could bring “someone trusted to help manage” the possible release of a compromising video, according to case documents consulted by the AFP agency.

Valbuena said he had the impression that he was being blackmailed. Benzema never spoke about money, but the person he recommended was his childhood friend Karim Zenati, with whom the alleged blackmailers had contacted to pressure the midfielder.

2 of 2 Benzema and Valbuena together, in training for the French national team at the 2014 World Cup — Photo: REUTERS/Charles Platiau Benzema and Valbuena together, in training for the French national team for the 2014 World Cup — Photo: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

The two men at the beginning of the plot are Axel Angot and Mustapha Zouaoui, who had access to the intimate video and were trying to take advantage of it. To put pressure on Valbuena, they first sought out former French player Djibril Cissé, who refused to put the two in contact with the midfielder and alerted his colleague to the existence of the video.

– At first I didn’t believe it, I thought it was a mistake. I saw myself in danger and feared for my sports career if the video was released – declared Valbuena, after the trial session last Wednesday.

With Cissé’s refusal, the blackmailers sought out Younes Houass, who contacted the whistleblower, before talking to “Luka”, an incognito policeman. The talks came to nothing and, for the defense, the fact that “Luka” went to Houass on several occasions represents an incitement to criminal offense, an argument rejected by the French Court of Cassation.