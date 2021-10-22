Protesters in ‘Round 6’ costumes in South Korea expose the country’s ‘real problems’, says expert

RIO — A video of protesters in South Korea dressed as characters from the K-drama “Round 6”, which became the most watched series on Netflix of all time, was broadcast on social media. The scene, shown in a Twitter post by journalist Lim Yun Suk, head of the “Channel News Asia” branch in Korea, received more than 500,000 views.

According to the local press, the protest was organized by the National Confederation of Trade Unions and aimed to demand better working conditions and an increase in the minimum wage. However, it wasn’t just the work’s fans who were attracted by the post. South Korean culture experts realized that there was something symbolic in the choice of that outfit. Among them was Daniela Mazur, a doctoral student at the Postgraduate Program in Communication at the Fluminense Federal University (PPGCOM/UFF), who shared the images in her profile on the microblog, with a brief comment summarizing the situation.

“It’s beautiful to see the people who really understood the drama using the narrative to send a direct message through references to a product of great popularity. ‘Squid Game’ (English name of the series used in other countries that translates the original title , “오징어 게임”) is a story set in South Korea that talks ABOUT South Korea and its real problems,” Mazur said in his post, which also reverberated, with nearly 3,000 likes as of Thursday night.

Researcher linked to the Contemporary Asian Media and Culture Research Group (MidiÁsia), Mazur commented that she noticed a relationship between the condition of those workers and the context in which the characters in “Round 6” are inserted.

— The workers who took to the streets to demand improvements in labor rights point out, with their fantasies referring to “Round 6” and its symbols, that they are suffering in the face of injustices to be able to maintain themselves and have a decent life, just like the characters in the drama .

South Korea’s National Confederation of Trade Unions protest for better working conditions gathered thousands of protesters in Seoul Photo: YONHAP NEWS AGENCY / via REUTERS

According to the Korean newspaper Maeil Business, the union estimated that 550,000 of its members staged a strike at their workplaces on Wednesday, while 80,000 would have participated in demonstrations in 13 cities across the country, including 27,000 in Seoul, where they have not been allowed by the government to meet due to anti-pandemic measures that prevent crowding. Despite the ban and the risk of being arrested, there was an expressive participation. And regarding this context in South Korea, Mazur highlighted that the country “is going through serious problems of personal debt and lack of employment, as well as extremely long working hours and a real estate bubble, especially in the capital Seoul”. Therefore, she reinforced how the K-drama ends up exposing the reality of the population.

“The logic of K-drama presents the coapted participants as pawns in the game, the masked workers who make the game happen, and those who organize and sponsor the game,” he described.

Mazur also highlighted the fact that players are in a “situation of risk and vulnerability in order to survive in a society where money is above all and human life is worth very little”.

“So the dynamic that presents itself to them (characters in ‘Round 6’) is one of survival at all costs,” he added. – The only ones who enjoy and gain from this carnage are the VIPS, those who are at the top of this logic with their millionaire fortunes.

Thus, for the researcher, even if the players went to the competition “of their own free will”, they have no escape.

“Everyday is a game to stay alive even in extremely basic needs, both inside the “Squid Game” and outside,” he declared. — No one there is really free, everyone is desperate precisely because they are trapped by these injustices and social inequalities inherent in their daily lives.