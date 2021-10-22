Public Prosecutor’s Office Calls for 10 Months in Prison for Ballon d’Or candidate | International

Instagram Benzema faces 10 months in prison for blackmail and extortion

The French Public Prosecutor’s Office has asked for 10 months in prison for Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema. The french (see photos in gallery below)

is accused of having participated in a blackmail and extortion scheme against Mathieu Valbuena, former teammate.

Benzema did not attend the trial, which started yesterday (20) and will continue until tomorrow. The player’s lawyer claims that the French striker had played the night before, against Shakhtar Donetsk, for the Champions League, and also for being preparing for the derby against Barcelona on Sunday.

In addition to the arrest, the prosecution also asks for the payment of a fine of up to 75,000 euros, or around R$478,000.

The case began in 2015 when Olympiacos player Valbuena was threatened for having an intimate video with his wife exposed on the internet by two men, who charged him money (about 150,000 euros) for not publicizing the recording.

After the athlete’s denial, the bandits got in touch with Benzema and the striker would have talked to Valbuena, concentrating on the French team, saying that it would be better for the midfielder to pay the money to avoid problems. The merengue player claims that he only gave his teammate a piece of advice.

However, from then on, the player was accused of complicity in blackmail. Given the repercussions of the case, Benzema stopped being called up to play for his country and lost the 2018 World Cup. He was only called up again this year, when he played in the Euro Cup.

But the trial could mean another setback for Benzema, should he be found guilty. The French Football Federation has always defended the lack of exemplarity to remove Benzema. However, the player is absolutely confident that his version will remain standing, to the point that he decided not to appear at the trial, to act against Barcelona and only send his lawyers.