Pugliesi shares passionate audio he received from Tulio Dek

Gabriela Pugliesi shared with fans a cute moment of her relationship with Tulio Dek: an audio where he declared himself in love with the influencer at the beginning of the relationship.

She interacted with fans through an Instagram question box, and responded to a person who asked her to show an audio message she received from Tulio when they were starting to date. Pugliesi then shared the moment when he melts for her.

“I want everything, Gabriela. I want you whole, I want every bit. I want to kiss you whole. I want every detail, every moment, every little hair. I want everything,” Tulio said in the recording.

In captioning the post, Pugliesi confessed: “That’s when I fell in love.” She even added a joke: “He’s going to kill me,” she said of showing the audience the moment.

In August, the digital influencer said she was surprised by her own feelings when starting the relationship months later after breaking up. “To be quite honest, I didn’t even think there would be love like that. I thought ‘ah, I’m going to meet someone nice, fall in love and then it’s over’. I didn’t believe in eternal love, nor in the love of life,” he said at the time.

I always defended the ‘let’s live today’, because in reality no one has ever awakened an eternal love in me (today I see this clearly). It was another kind of feeling. Then life comes and always surprises us at the least unexpected moment. God works thus. .

Pugliesi explained that today he is at peace and that he has never felt so good with anyone. “It makes me see broadly. It takes me out of the box. It makes me think more and gave me a reference of family, union and relationship that I’ve never had before. I’ve never felt so loved, so protected, so peaceful and happy,” he declared.

Pugliesi and Túlio took up the relationship in May this year. In February, the model, who was married to Erasmo Viana, confirmed the end of their relationship.