Purchase of Kabum by Magazine Luiza is approved by Cade

The Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) approved and published in the Official Gazette (DOU), this Thursday (21), the purchase of Kabum by Magazine Luiza. Announced in July, this was Magalu’s biggest acquisition, which surpassed the value of R$ 3 billion.

Cade’s approval was signed by Patricia Alessandra Morita Sakowski, Deputy General Superintendent of the entity. The purchase was approved “without restrictions”.

“As a justification for carrying out the operation, the applicants explained that, with the acquisition of Kabum, Magazine Luiza will offer its customers, through its current sales channels, a new variety of products focused on high-tech items, such as computers and gamer peripherals, as well as high resolution monitors, electronic components and other articles focused on the public looking for advanced technology articles”, says an excerpt of the opinion published by Cade.

On the gaming products store side, the opinion says that the sale represents “a new phase, as its product portfolio will be complemented by Magazine Luiza’s products and its service level will be improved through Magazine’s delivery and service structure. Luiza”.

With the agreement, Kabum will use Magazine Luiza’s distribution centers, which are strategically spread across several cities in Brazil. So, the promise is that deliveries will be faster and freight cheaper.

In recent years, Magazine Luiza has acquired more than 20 companies in the past, including media brands such as Jovem Nerd and Canaltech.