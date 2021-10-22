Queen Elizabeth II spends night in hospital for tests

LONDON, OCT 21 (ANSA) – Buckingham Palace announced this Thursday (21) that Queen Elizabeth II, 95, spent the previous night in hospital for a medical checkup, but has already returned to Windsor Castle.

“Following medical advice to rest for a few days, the Queen went to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in a good mood,” the official statement says.

The monarch was seen by specialists at the King Edward VII Private Hospital in central London, and her hospitalization is unlikely to be related to the coronavirus, according to the British press.

The announcement comes the day after Elizabeth II accepts her doctors’ advice to “rest for a few days.” Despite being “reluctant”, she canceled a two-day trip to Northern Ireland.

The health of the Queen, who has been on the British throne for nearly seven decades, has been the subject of speculation in the British media. According to some newspapers, the short hospital stay was decided for “practical reasons” to allow Elizabeth II to undergo necessary tests.

Over the weekend, the magazine “Vanity Fair” even reported that doctors asked Elizabeth II to drink less and leave the drinks for special occasions. It has been known for decades that the monarch has a habit of drinking a glass of dry martini every night. (ANSA).

