Queen Elizabeth is admitted to hospital in England

This Thursday (21), Buckingham Palace reported that Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to a hospital in England. According to the statement, she spent the last night in hospital because of “preliminary investigations”. Also according to the text, the Queen has already returned to the house, where she rests.

continues after advertising

“Following medical advice to rest for a few days, the Queen went to hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today and is in a good mood,” the statement said. At 95, Elizabeth had to cancel a trip to Northern Ireland that she would make in the next few days, in order to rest.

In Brazil, Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega, 85 years old, performed this Thursday (21) a catheterization to treat a mild cardiac arrhythmia. According to a spokesperson for SBT, he is doing well and is expected to return to recording A Praça é Nossa on Monday (24).

continues after advertising

Marcelo de Nóbrega, son of the presenter, said that the catheterization did not show any obstruction of the blood vessels that supply the heart. “He’s going to do a head MRI to try to find the cause of the arrhythmia,” he explained.

The comedian was hospitalized on Tuesday (19) after being sick at home, when “he presented a cardiac disorder and is hospitalized under the care of Dr. Roberto Kalil (cardiologist)” with no expected discharge.

Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega cried as he left hospital in March

This is not the first time the presenter has been hospitalized this year. In February, he was admitted to the same hospital after contracting Covid-19 and left Sírio Libanês, in São Paulo, on March 2nd. On the way out, he met reporter Cíntia Lima and gave a live interview for Melhor da Tarde, a show by Cátia Fonseca on Band.