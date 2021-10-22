Queen Elizabeth spends night in hospital for test series – International

LONDON – A Queen Elizabeth II, 95, spent a night in the hospital to undergo preliminary tests, according to the Buckingham Palace this Thursday, 21. According to the statement, the British monarch has already returned to the Windsor Castle and was in a good mood.

The queen canceled an official trip to northern Ireland on Wednesday with the palace saying she had been instructed to rest by her medical team, and that this was not related to Covid-19.

“Following medical advice to rest for a few days, the Queen went to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary examinations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today (Thursday), and remains in a good mood,” said the palace in a statement.

According to the BBC, Elizabeth II was examined by specialists at the King Edward VII private hospital in central London, the same place where her husband, prince philip, was hospitalized, before he died, in April, at age 99.

A royal source said the Queen remained in hospital for practical reasons and that her medical staff took a cautious approach. She returned to her desk for work on Thursday afternoon and was doing some light chores, the source said.

Elizabeth spent Tuesday night hosting a drinks reception at Windsor Castle for billionaire business leaders like bill Gates, after the prime minister Boris Johnson called a green investment conference ahead of the climate summit COP26.

The queen, the oldest and most reigning monarch in the world – in 2022, it will be 70 years of reign -, seemed in good health at the time, smiling happily as she met the guests./REUTERS and EFE