Queen Elizabeth spends the night in hospital taking tests, says palcio – International

95-year-old Queen Elizabeth II was recommended to rest by doctors (photo: Lindsey Parnaby / AFP)

British Queen Elizabeth II, 95, spent the night from Wednesday to Thursday in a hospital to undergo “preliminary examinations” after doctors asked her to “take a rest,” she announced on Thursday (21st ) Buckingham Palace.

“The Queen went to a hospital on Wednesday afternoon to undergo preliminary examinations and returned to Windsor Castle today (Thursday) at lunchtime and is in a good state of mind,” the royal palace said in a short statement. .

Elizabeth II, who next year turns 70 as monarch, “grudgingly” accepted on Wednesday the suspension of a visit to Northern Ireland after doctors advised her to rest for a few days.

Despite her advanced age, the death of her husband, Philip, in April, and the COVID-19 pandemic, the British monarch has relentlessly attended public events in recent months.

On Tuesday, he attended an official reception in Windsor for businessman Bill Gates and US climate envoy John Kerry, which was also attended by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

It is not known that the queen has suffered from any serious health problems in recent years.