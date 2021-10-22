Queen Elizabeth spent the night in the hospital

Queen Elizabeth II spent last night in a hospital. According to a statement, the 95-year-old monarch had an appointment for “preliminary investigations” and returned to the palace today.

“Following medical advice to rest for a few days, Queen Elizabeth went to hospital yesterday for preliminary investigations, returned to Windsor Castle this early afternoon and is doing well,” says the Buckingham Palace statement released to the international press.

According to the BCC, Elizabeth was seen at the King Edward VII hospital in central London for reasons unrelated to the coronavirus. She would have spent the night in the hospital as a matter of practicality.

The Queen had canceled her trip to Northern Ireland on medical advice. She is said to have been “reluctant” not to make the visit, but she complied with the doctor’s order, according to The Guardian.

The Buckingham Palace statement said Elizabeth was “in a good mood” and, at the same time, “disappointed that she can no longer visit Northern Ireland, where she should make a series of commitments.”

On Tuesday, the monarch welcomed businessmen after a government summit, attended by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.