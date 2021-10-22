Rabies vaccination campaign takes place this Saturday in JF

Next Saturday (23), the City of Juiz de Fora (PJF) promotes the vaccination of dogs and cats, from 3 months of age, against the rabies virus. The action will take place at around 100 vaccination points, from 8 am to 5 pm. The expectation is to immunize more than 50 thousand animals.

The vaccine application points will be set up in the external areas of all Basic Health Units, in addition to public squares and community centers. For those who cannot take the animals on Saturday, it will be necessary to contact the Department of Health’s zoonoses sector to reschedule the vaccine.

Animal rabies vaccination is the most important action in preventing the onset of the disease. The Municipal Health Department carries out the vaccination of dogs and cats, according to the guidelines of the Ministry of Health, as these animals are the main transmitters of rabies to humans, being recommended to owners of cattle, horses, goats, sheep and swine, that acquire the vaccine and carry out the vaccination of all their animals, since the disease corresponds to a pathology transmitted by mammals.

According to the PJF, the municipality of Juiz de Fora has not registered cases of rabies in dogs and cats since 1998, due to the vaccination campaigns that have been carried out for several consecutive years.

The veterinarian and coordinator of the Animal Rabies Vaccination Campaign, José Geraldo de Castro Júnior, states that rabies is a zoonosis caused by a virus and transmitted by mammals, mainly dogs and cats, and “transmission to man can occur through horses and cattle , wild animals/bats, mainly in the countryside.” According to the doctor, the transmission occurs through biting, scratching and licking mucous membranes, as the virus is present in the saliva of contaminated animals.