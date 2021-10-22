Rafael Portugal and wife lose R$1.2 million in the Pharaoh of Bitcoins scheme | celebrities



Rafael Portugal – Reproduction

Rafael Portugalreproduction

Published 10/22/2021 10:10 | Updated 10/22/2021 10:15 AM

Rio – Rafael Portugal and his wife, Vanelli Portugal, were one of the victims of the case known as Faraó dos Bitcoins, says columnist Leo Dias, from the website Metrópoles. The couple invested more than R$ 1 million in the company GAS Consultoria Bitcoin, which claimed to be investing in cryptocurrency, but actually made a pyramid scheme, discovered by the Federal Police’s Operation Kryptus.

In total, between August 2020 and March 2021, the couple invested more than R$1.2 million in the company, in updated amounts. The contracts had a clause that guaranteed the transfer of 10% of the profit to the couple monthly, according to the columnist. The comedian and his wife filed a lawsuit against the company located in Cabo Frio, in Região dos Lagos, in order to get the amount invested back.

Prints, which were included in the lawsuit, show that Vanelli speaks to a company employee via WhatsApp in September 2021. She requests the return of the money invested, but the person says the company would be “trying to unlock at least part of the 38 billion in court to settle all contracts.” In the process, the couple asks for the return of the investment urgently.

Understand the Pharaoh case of Bitcoins

Rafael and Vanelli Portugal were not the only victims to fall for the coup. According to an investigation by the Federal Police, through Operation Kryptos, which arrested Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, a former waiter known in Cabo Frio as the “King of Bitcoins”, for setting up the pyramid scheme involving cryptocurrencies. With the support of the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) and the Internal Revenue Service, since the 25th of August, the scheme began to be dismantled.

Investigations into Glaidson and his accomplices began on April 28, when Federal Police agents seized R$7 million inside a helicopter in Armação dos Búzios bound for São Paulo. The money was inside the aircraft with Glaidson and the Venezuelan Mirelis Yoseline Diaz Zerpa, his wife and partner, who fled to the United States. The couple boarded with three suitcases, where the money was found.

After the former waiter’s arrest, the PF discovered around R$ 15.3 million in cash. In six years, it would have moved around R$ 38 billion. The police also revealed that the prisoner is a former pastor of the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God (IURD) and that he made numerous donations to the religious entity.

Also according to a survey by the Federal Revenue, the transfers of the accused to Iurd were approximately R$29 million between 2018 and 2020. The church, however, confirms that it received even higher amounts, of R$72.3 million, between May 4th. from 2020 to July 12, 2021.

other prisons

In addition to Gladson, who was arrested on Aug. 25, others have been arrested in the scheme such as 30-year-old Michael Magno, known as Broker of the Famous for declaring himself “the businessman who sold mansions to celebrities.” Michael is appointed as the financial operator of the scam.

In 2019, at the age of 28, he revealed the sale of a property worth R$ 20 million. Among his clients are actors like Bruno Gagliasso, Eri Johnson and Kadu Moliterno, actresses Nivea Stelmann, Rayanne Morais and Juliana Kieling, in addition to singer Preta Gil and soccer players Nenê, Henrique Dourado and Giovanni Augusto.