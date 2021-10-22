Rafael Portugal loses R$1.2 million in Bitcoin Pharaoh scheme

The LeoDias Column discovered that Rafael Portugal and his wife, Vanelli Portugal, fell in a millionaire coup. They invested almost R$1.2 million in a company that claimed to do trading Bitcoin, that is, it invested in cryptocurrency. But in fact, it was all just a pyramid scheme, discovered by the Federal Police’s Operation Kryptus. Now the couple sues the company responsible for the agreement, GAS Consultoria Bitcoin, and asks for the return of all the money invested.

In all, the couple invested more than R$1.2 million in updated values. Six contributions were made, from August 2020 to March 2021. The contracts had a clause guaranteeing that 10% of the profit of the amount contributed would be transferred to the couple on a monthly basis.

Vanelli Portugal talks to GAS Vanelli Portugal talks to GAS Vanelli Portugal talks to GAS Vanelli Portugal talks to GAS Vanelli Portugal talks to GAS Vanelli Portugal talks to GAS Rafael and Vanelli Portugal Rafael and Vanelli Portugalreproduction Rafael Portugal 3 Rafael Portugal command the CAT BBB board at Big Brother BrasilDisclosure/TV Globo 0

The company was headquartered in Cabo Frio, Lagos Region of Rio de Janeiro. The owner, 38-year-old Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, said in a video, weeks before his arrest, that Cabo Frio was New Egypt, due to disputes over the pyramids that supposedly existed in the city. He also claimed that the company provided only consulting services.

The Federal Police discovered that the companies involved in the scheme had moved around R$ 2 billion in the last 6 years. Glaidson, now also known as the Bitcoin Pharaoh, who once worked as a waiter, suddenly became the owner of organizations that, together, are worth around R$136 million.

Two of them are from the State of Rio de Janeiro, while the other two are in the State of São Paulo. The four firms are sued by Rafael and Vanelli Portugal. The couple’s lawyers asked the judge urgently, so that the amount invested by the two is returned as soon as possible.

In prints included in the process, it is possible to see that Vanelli speaks to someone from the company, named as GAS in her contacts, in September 2021. She asks for the amount invested by her and her husband to be returned and receives the company’s response would be “trying to unlock at least part of the 38 billion in court to settle all contracts”, referring to the people who were deceived.

To stay on top of everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we’re on Telegram too! Click here and get all the news and exclusive content first hand.