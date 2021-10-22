Rainfall deaths in India and Nepal rise to nearly 200







Teams rescue flood victims in a city in India Photo: Reuters

The death toll from floods and landslides that are affecting the India it’s the Nepal rose to almost 200, informed the authorities of the two Asian countries on Thursday, 21.

According to experts, people affected by the storms have fallen victim to the increasingly unpredictable and extreme weather that hits the southern part of the continent. They explain that the change was caused by climate change, as at this time of year it didn’t usually rain in both locations.

Nepal recorded 88 deaths during the night, including a family of six, whose home was completely destroyed by a landslide. India, meanwhile, has confirmed 55 deaths in Uttarakhand, in the north of the nation.

As in neighboring Nepal, five people from the same family had their home buried in a massive landslide and were unable to survive. Several bridges and roads were damaged, with several towns remaining isolated.

To make matters worse, thousands of people in both Asian countries are currently without electricity.

India’s weather service has warned of heavy rains in at least three districts of Kerala, in the south of the nation, where 42 people have died since last week. The bad weather has given a truce in recent days, but it should return.

Among other locations, experts have issued a red alert for Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Alipurdur, indicating that the three Indian municipalities could suffer along this farm with storms.