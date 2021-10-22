Rapporteur includes change in spending ceiling in PEC dos Precatórios to enable new Bolsa Família | Policy

Precatório are debts of the Union that have already been recognized by the courts. The government is trying to reduce the amount to be paid in 2022 so that, with the rest of the money, it can pay for the new social program. The forecast is that each family will receive at least R$ 400 per month next year (see details throughout this text).

Hugo Motta’s new report changes the spending ceiling correction rule. Currently, the formula considers the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) calculated between July of one year and June of the following year. This is the data available when the government submits next year’s budget proposal to Congress.

With the change, the IPCA will be calculated between January and December. This change in calculation also affects the payment of court orders, as the government proposes to limit the increase in these expenses by the same rate.

The change seems simple but, in the assessment of Congress technicians, the change in the formula and the payment limit for court orders open about R$ 84 billion for expenses in 2022, election year. In practice, the government would get this margin to get around the spending ceiling.

The proposal to pierce the ceiling to fund the social program had a negative impact on the market. Understand in the two videos below:

The rule proposed in the PEC, according to Congress technicians, is “totally casuistry” – that is, it was thought only to resolve the next year.

From 2023 onwards, there is no guarantee that the January-December calculation will be any better than the current model. That is, the change could include tightening federal budgets in subsequent years.

The change in the report, filed on Thursday, serves to pay for the new value of Auxílio Brasil, of R$ 400, officially announced by the government this Wednesday (20). The government wants to readjust the Bolsa Família by 20% and then reach R$ 400 with a “temporary benefit”.

By creating a temporary program, the federal government is relieved of pointing out a new permanent source of funds – this is the main difficulty faced by the economic team in making the Auxílio Brasil feasible.

Congressional technicians heard by g1 and TV Globo also claim that the opening of this budgetary slack in 2022 may lead the government to spend more resources to meet requests from parliamentarians – for example, with the rapporteur’s amendments, criticized for the lack of transparency.

Motta had already read a report on the matter two weeks ago. On that occasion, the opinion stipulated a limit for expenditure on court orders for each financial year, which, if approved, would open up a budget space of R$ 50 billion to fund the program without breaching the spending ceiling.

On Thursday, when presenting the new version, Motta clearly said that the change will serve to include Auxílio Brasil in next year’s accounts.

“We are bringing corrections to the spending ceiling from January to December of each year, so that we can, with this, find a way out of the necessary fiscal space to take care of those who need it most,” said the rapporteur.

In practice, the change in the monetary correction of the spending ceiling almost doubles the fiscal slack generated by the PEC dos Precatórios – which will go from R$ 50 billion to something between R$ 80 billion and R$ 90 billion.

Until this year, the government had been paying the court orders in full. As of 2022, the account will go from R$54.7 billion to around R$90 billion, which, according to the Executive Branch, makes the launch of the new social program unfeasible.

Therefore, the PEC stipulates a ceiling for spending on court orders, opening up fiscal space to fund the program. Changing the correction period also helps to make more room in the budget.

According to the text, court orders of lesser value will have priority of payment and those that are not paid in the foreseen year due to the overflow of the ceiling fixed in the proposal will have priority in the following years.

The government announced on Wednesday (20) that the Auxílio Brasil should even have the value of R$ 400.

To allow for this expense, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said he would study a way to change the spending ceiling. This amendment was presented on Thursday in the PEC dos Precatórios.

The report predicts that, if the new calculation is approved, the application in the 2021 Budget will be limited to R$ 15 billion.

And that, if that happens, the balance should be used exclusively for expenses related to vaccination against Covid or “related to emergency and temporary actions of a socioeconomic nature” – which could also include expenses with Brazil Aid.