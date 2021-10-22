Razer starts selling Covid-19 protection masks with RGB for $99

The Zephyr mask has N95 type filters, which filter between 95% and 99% of the particles

Razer’s Zephyr face mask was officially launched this Thursday (21), during the Razercon 2021, per 99 dollars (or 559.75 reais in direct conversion). The protection appliance uses filters of the type N95, which is able to filter between 95% and 99% of air particles down to 0.3 microns — hence the name N95. In addition to filters, the mask is also equipped with RGB.

The Zephyr mask was announced in CES 2021, which occurred between 11 and January 14th this year. Initially, the product was codenamed Project Hazel; the concept then evolved into Zephyr, which has two air filters that release CO2 on exhalation — to prevent it from building up inside the mask — and allow cool air to enter during inhalation.

Disclosure/Razer

The mask also has a MIC it is a voice amplifier that uses the technology “VoiceAmp” as a way to facilitate conversation, as the sound of the voice can be interfered with by the mask — but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t wear it.

On the inner side of each of the filters, there are air chambers with intake fans that can have their speeds alternated between 4,200 revolutions per minute (low speed) and 6200 revolutions per minute (high speed). It is still possible to turn off the fans.



While at the Project Hazel stage, the mask was worn from straps that were attached around the ears. Now the adjustable straps are designed for the top of the head it’s the neck, just like the traditional N95s — or the PFF2, as they are known here in Brazil. Check out the image below.

Disclosure/Razer

According to Razer, the RGB lights present at Zephyr are a way to optimize the experience of using the mask at night. Also, the front of the accessory is transparent, in order to display the facial expressions of those who are using it.

Finally, as it has electronic equipment, the Zephyr mask has a drums, which can be loaded via an input USB type C.

Source: Tom’s Hardware