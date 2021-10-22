Were it not for the pandemic, perhaps the premise of ron bugado sounded less meaningful. A little over a year and a half ago, life was already mediated by screens and loneliness was a shadow in some familiar measure, it’s true. But with the limitations demanded by the global sanitary chaos, including isolation and social distance, the way the young Barney (dubbed, in the original, by Jack Dylan Grazer) puts all their hopes to create bonds in an electronic device gained intensely real contours. Thus, the new animation of 20th Century Studios — and the debut of the animation studio locksmith –, at first sight quite common, leaves behind the stigma of being just another story about an excluded boy, victim of bullying. Once the film is completed, however, it is clear that it was not just the pandemic that amplified the themes of the production: ron bugado, as an animation aimed at children, is deliciously silly, but that does not spare the little ones from some of the very realistic risks and dangers of life.

The balance between humor and a universal and complex discussion is a constant in great animations, and it’s not new — the Pixar say so. But it is interesting to note that, in ron bugado, the dilemmas of its young protagonist are not enveloped in a fantasy or a very creative gear to give meaning to life; in fact, they’re pretty straight to the point. Although not a reality, robotic friends like Ron (Zach Galifianakis), also known as b-bots, are far from being a fancy or intricate imaginative exercise. They are, at best, a next step for a world that normally sees the use of artificial intelligences in cell phones, when not in household appliances or as an accessory in the house. If that’s the case with the technological part of the thing, what about the emotional part? The boy’s lack of social skills, as well as his isolation for being the only one not to have the object of fashion are very recognizable. So there is in animation a more immediate anchor in life as we know it, and that makes some situations very palpable — for children and for their parents.

In the same way that one recognizes the fictional big Silicon Valley corporation in the film, its cult stores, and the whole debate about hypersurveillance, one also understands the pain of father Graham Pudowski (Ed Helms), who with little money is not able to give his son a brand-new robot. Graham gets, at most, one with a factory error and, on top of that, bought on the sly. It is in this well-intentioned misdemeanor that Barney gains his electronic friend Ron. But, as the title points out, it is not exactly what the protagonist expected.

To start with, the b-bot only knows names with an A and a cap that the boy calls Ambrose. Also, it doesn’t connect to Wi-Fi at all, so it doesn’t serve the purpose of creating bridges with your peers, and you can’t even customize it like Darth Vader or Captain Marvel’s colors. Its flaw, of course, has its advantages, such as the lack of parental control, but ultimately it is the realization that Barney himself and his quirks have their value.

Beyond this conclusion — pretty obvious and expected, considering the premise — by putting Barney to try to fix Ron and teach him how a good b-bot acts, the animation exposes the ridiculousness of virtual interactions. After all, to Ron’s immediate reasoning, friendship invitations are literally friendship invitations, that is, handing out pieces of paper asking strangers to be Barney’s friends — and that’s how he gathers an elderly woman, a biker, and a baby to spend recess with his flesh-and-blood friend. Giving likes, in turn, is gluing post-its on people’s faces and robots with drawn jewels. These little comic situations, more than bringing lightness, embody the central idea of ​​what it means to be someone’s friend. That’s because, to teach Ron, Barney has to learn how these relationships work himself, emphasizing how much friendship plays an important role not only in those kids’ lives and self-esteem, but in the viewers across the screen.

Although it has a pretty constant level in its doses of realism, the balance between the childish and the serious only remains until the third act of the film, when the adventurous side of the story overlaps. In this sense, the solution to the conflict could not be more comfortable, and here the film loses some of its strength. But, in front of charismatic characters like Ron and above all Barney Donka’s grandmother (Olivia Colman), whose comments are amusing, it is clear that ron bugado exceeds expectations and marks a solid debut for Locksmith.