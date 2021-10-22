Region has three municipalities among the five with the best fiscal management in the state

A study by Firjan, with data from 2020, shows that most municipalities are in a difficult or critical situation

South Fluminense – The Firjan Fiscal Management Index (IFGF), released this Thursday, the 21st, reveals that municipalities in the South and Center-South regions of Rio de Janeiro presented in 2020 a better fiscal situation than the state average. In the study, prepared by the Federation of Industries of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Firjan), 77 of the 92 municipalities in Rio de Janeiro were evaluated, which, on average, reached 0.5249 points. Analyzing only the cities of the South and Center-South, the result rises to 0.5755 point. The index varies from zero to one, and the closer to one, the better the fiscal management.

The IFGF is made up of the Autonomy, Personnel Expenditure, Liquidity and Investment indicators. After analyzing each one of them, each municipality is classified in one of the concepts of the study: critical management (results below 0.4 points), management in difficulty (results between 0.4 and 0.6 points), good management ( results between 0.6 and 0.8 point) and excellent management (results above 0.8 point).

Considering the analysis of the four indicators, the IFGF highlights Niterói, Piraí and Itatiaia, the only cities that achieved excellent fiscal management in the state of Rio (3.9% of the total analyzed) and occupy the top three positions in the state ranking, respectively. With good management, the study shows 27.3% of the municipalities, including Nova Iguaçu (4th position) and Resende (5th position). Rio Claro appears in 9th position.

Piraí and Itatiaia, second and third placed in the state ranking respectively, obtained maximum marks in two indicators: IFGF Autonomy and IFGF Personnel Expenses for Piraí; and IFGF Autonomia and IFGF Liquidez for Itatiaia.

The most populous municipality, Volta Redonda showed good fiscal management in 2020 due to its high capacity to generate local revenue, reaching the highest score in the autonomy indicator. The city also showed low budgetary rigidity, but, on the other hand, a critical level of investments and a low level of liquidity meant that the city did not occupy a better position in the ranking.

The three municipalities with a critical situation – Rio das Flores, Sapucaia and Engenheiro Paulo de Frontin – are similar in combining a critical level of investment and a low capacity to obtain resources from the local economy. In particular, Rio das Flores also ended the year without sufficient cash resources to cover the expenses postponed to the following year, which meant that the city received a zero score in the IFGF Liquidez.

The main point of attention for the South and Center-South is the critical level of public investments, a result that shows a worrying picture. The IFGF Investments of the two regions together had the worst result among the study indicators: 0.3457 point. It is a reality, however, for most municipalities in the state of Rio de Janeiro, since the average indicator for the state was 0.2985 point.

The low autonomy of city halls was another obstacle to the efficient management of resources in the South and Center-South of Rio de Janeiro. Municipal administrations found it difficult to generate enough local revenue to cover the expenses of the administrative structure. Therefore, on average, the IFGF Autonomy of the two regions was 0.5347.

Among the positive highlights, on average, municipalities in the South and Center-South showed a low level of budget rigidity and good financial planning. Both in the IFGF Personnel Expenses and in the IFGF Liquidity, more than half of the cities showed excellence in the indicators.

Total

In total, 5,239 Brazilian cities were evaluated in the IFGF that declared their 2020 accounts consistently up to August 10, 2021. The Fiscal Responsibility Law (LRF) determines that by April 30 of each year, city halls must submit their statements regarding the year prior to the National Treasury Secretariat (STN). On average, Brazilian municipalities registered 0.5456 points and, according to the analysis, the picture is worrying.

The acting president of Firjan, Luiz Césio Caetano, emphasizes that reforms in Brazilian fiscal federalism are fundamental. “The sustainable balance of municipal public accounts is essential for the well-being of the population and the improvement of the business environment. And this will only be possible with the implementation of structural reforms that include the cities”, highlights Caetano.

More than three thousand Brazilian cities have a difficult or critical fiscal situation

The IFGF reveals that 3,024 Brazilian cities have a difficult or critical fiscal situation. According to the manager of Economic Studies at Firjan, Jonathas Goulart, the difficulty in generating income by Brazilian municipalities is the main obstacle to improving public accounts. On average, the 5,239 cities analyzed in the study reached 0.3909 points in the Autonomy indicator – the worst performance among the four analyzed in the IFGF. Almost 67% of cities had a difficult or critical situation in this indicator.

“It is important to mention that, among the 5,239 cities assessed, 1,704 (32.5%) are not able to generate at least enough resources locally to cover the costs of the City Council and the administrative structure of the City Hall”, emphasizes Jonathas Goulart . For those municipalities that did not generate revenue to cover the minimum costs of existence, transfers totaling R$ 4.5 billion were necessary – a resource that could be allocated, for example, in housing and sanitation for the population.

Goulart also explains that 1,818 municipalities (34.7%) spend more than 54% of their revenue on personnel expenses, 2,181 (41.6%) have inefficient financial planning and 2,672 (51%) invest, on average, only 4.6 % of the budget”.

The Personnel Expenditure indicator reached 0.5436 point, being the second worst obstacle to fiscal management in Brazilian municipalities in 2020. More than 53% of cities registered a difficult or critical situation in this indicator, and of the 1,818 cities that spent more than 54% of the Net Current Revenue (RCL) with the civil service payroll, 624 committed more than 60% of the budget to this expense and exceeded the maximum limit determined by legislation.

In Liquidity, the average for Brazilian municipalities was 0.6345 points, the highest among the IFGF indicators. Almost 60% of cities had good or excellent liquidity level. The distribution of public resources to municipalities due to the pandemic was one of the factors that contributed to this result. However, despite the more positive scenario due to the atypical context, 1,618 city halls have difficulty and 563 are in a critical situation.

The Investment indicator recorded, in general, 0.6134 point. On average, 7.1% of the budget was earmarked for this purpose. Firjan highlights that the pandemic had a strong influence on the percentage, as investments in the health area grew 34% from 2019 to 2020. However, the federation draws attention to the great disparity between Brazilian municipalities in this indicator: 49% were classified as having good or excellent management as they allocate, on average, 10.9% of their revenue to investments, while in 51% of cities this percentage was 4.6%.

In the general analysis of the indicators, the study shows that 30.6% of Brazilian municipalities had good fiscal management and 11.7% had excellent management, including 9 capitals: Salvador (0.9401 point), Manaus (0.9140 point ), Vitória (0.8827 point), Boa Vista (0.8650 point), Rio Branco (0.8336 point), Goiânia (0.8293 point), São Paulo (0.8206 point), Curitiba (0.8176 point), point) and Fortaleza (0.8109 point).

Fiscal federalism reforms urgent

The study highlights that the pandemic scenario – which required extraordinary actions so that the impacts on health and the economy were minimized – and the municipal elections – which historically lead to greater efforts in financial planning and investments – contributed to the improvement of the situation. tax of Brazilian municipalities. However, Firjan emphasizes that the scenario is still worrying and that the sustainable balance of public accounts depends mainly on reforms in Brazilian fiscal federalism.

For the federation, efficient financial planning (IFGF Liquidity) and a high level of investment (IFGF Investimentos), on an ongoing basis, depend on reforms that contribute to increasing the livelihood of city halls (IFGF Autonomia) and budget flexibility (IFGF Personnel Expenses).

Among the necessary structural changes, Firjan highlights the tax reform, with the inclusion of the Tax on Services of Any Nature (ISS); the review of revenue distribution rules, including the Municipal Participation Fund (FPM); administrative reform covering the municipalities; pension reform in cities with their own systems; and the review of the rules for the creation and merger of municipalities, after the completion of the other reforms. According to the study, it is also essential to apply penalties for non-compliance with tax rules, as determined by law.