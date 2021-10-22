Released: You can now test some Android apps on Windows 11

Feature is available on the Windows Insider program Beta channel

Microsoft announced last Wednesday (20) that Winodows Insider program participants can now have access to the first Android apps running from the Microsoft Store in partnership with the Amazon AppStore. The list has 50 apps such as mobile games, reading apps and children’s content.

Windows Subsystems for Android, which allows Windows to run programs developed for Android through the Microsoft Store, is being made available through updates for those who are part of the Beta channel of the Windows Insider program. This process is done by virtualization with Hype-V.

So far there are only 50 apps, but Tom Warren from The Verge recently showed the apps on his Twitter account. Apple Music, Signal and Microsoft Launcher Android running on Windows 11 on your machine.

If you want to test the applications on your PC, you first need to have upgraded from Windows 10 to Windows 11. In Windows 11 you need to go to Windows Update to register your account in the Windows Insider Program, choose the Beta Channel and ensure you have it all updates up to date. From there, you can open the Microsoft Store and search for Android apps.



According to Microsoft, they are working in partnership with Intel on their technology Intel Bridge to make applications developed for ARM compatible with Intel and AMD processors. The company also stated that “to deliver a secure, high-performance experience for Windows Insider Program customers, Subsystem requires Windows 11 machines to meet the minimum system requirements – and we will use this version to validate and adjust these requirements..”

Integration of Android apps into Windows 11 was one of the big highlights in the OS announcement, but now we need to wait to see how long we have to wait until this functionality officially arrives for all users.

Via: The Next Web Source: Microsoft