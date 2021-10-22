Remains found in park in Florida belong to Gabby Petito’s fiance, confirms FBI

Brian Laundrie was suspected of having murdered his girlfriend, who was an influencer; remember the case

Play / Instagram / @GabsPetito Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito were traveling across the United States in a van.



O FBI confirmed Thursday, 21, that the remains found in the Carlton Reserve, a public park in the Florida, are of Brian Laundrie, the influencer’s fiance little gabby, found dead in September. Laundrie was suspected of killing the bride and had previously been indicted for using her credit card after the young woman disappeared, which is considered fraud, but he had not been formally charged with the death. According to the investigating agency, the recognition was made through the dental arch. The remains had been found in a flooded area of ​​the reserve on Wednesday, 20, next to a backpack and a notebook that belonged to Brian. The case of the influencer’s disappearance had great repercussions in the United States and even abroad.

Petito’s disappearance was notified to the police on September 11 by the girl’s parents, after a long period without her calling or sending messages to them. Brian and Gabby were traveling around the United States in a van while being accompanied by hundreds of thousands of people on social media. On Aug. 12, Utah state police were called into a domestic violence incident for the couple, and a video later surfaced showing Petito complaining about his mental health to an agent. When the influencer’s disappearance was noticed, Laundrie had already been at home in Florida since September 1st, without giving any information about the bride’s whereabouts. He left home on September 14th and was never seen alive again. Petito’s body was found Sept. 19 in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, and forensics confirmed that she was strangulated to death. Now, with Laundrie’s death confirmed, it becomes even more difficult to clarify the case of the young woman’s death, but investigations continue.