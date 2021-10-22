Renata Fan and Denilson opine on controversies in Athletico x Flamengo

Credit: Reproduction

Flamengo drew with Athletico Paranaense this Wednesday (20), in a match valid for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, at Arena da Baixada, by 2 to 2. The two goals scored by the Rio club were controversial and had the help of the VAR.

During the “Jogo Aberto” this Thursday (21), presenter Renata Fan commented on Thiago Maia’s move, who could be offside after a touch by Willian Arão. “A very well-adjusted move. The play is characterized when the ball deviates on Willian Arão’s knee and then draws the VAR line that shows the same line. Bandeira did very well”, he said.

A program colleague, Denilson disagreed and is unsure of the right refereeing. “I still have the feeling that they drew the line at the time of Gabigol’s kick. I think I was prevented by Arão’s touch”, commented the former striker. “You have to trust the technology. This is not a case of interpretation”, retorted Renata Fan.

At the end of the match, already in stoppage time, judge Luiz Flavio de Oliveira was called by the VAR and signaled Lucas Fasson’s penalty over Rodrigo Caio. The move, however, did not cause any doubts for the duo from the Jogo Aberto program.

“Correct decision. I would score with conviction if I was a referee. Good thing the VAR called”, said Renata Fan. “Very correct decision. In the same way I would also have given a penalty against Cuiabá, which was also in the final stretch of the game. Outside the area, every referee is fouled in this type of move. This lack of discretion in arbitration ends up irritating”, commented Denilson.

