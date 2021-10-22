Renata Fan, on the referee’s confusion in Atlético-MG and Fortaleza: ‘I was in the moon world’

You four goals by Alético-MG over Fortaleza shared space in the game’s repercussion with a referee confusion Braulio da Silva Machado, who whistled before Guilherme Arana’s submission died from Felipe Alves’ angle. On today’s ‘Jogo Aberto’ program, Renata Fan and Denílson commented on the referee’s ‘ramelada’ and the Rooster’s performance.

– You can hear the whistle perfectly. The referee doesn’t even care. He who should have already expelled Felipe Melo at Palmeiras and Inter and now calls for a semifinal of the Copa do Brasil. He’s already aiming corners before the ball enters. It was in the world of the moon and Fortaleza can complain about this bid. But it was a ball and a 4-0 with authority. With this elastic scoreboard you can’t even complain too much – Renata pointed out.

In a good-humored tone, Denilson said that the referee really ‘rammeled’ the play in question. In addition, the former player and commentator praised Atlético-MG’s performance, mainly for the ‘quality of Fortaleza’.

– One thing is the performance against Atlético-GO, when it takes the turn. Now a 4-0 playing well there is no question. This result surprised me by the quality of Fortaleza. It takes the first goal and the second after six, seven minutes. Players must have a swollen head. You can’t have the hesitations that Fortaleza had in a decisive game like this – said Denilson.

O Atlético Mineiro is very close to the Brazil Cup 2021 decision. Coach Cuca’s team was unaware of Fortaleza, one of the surprises of the season, and won by 4-0 in the first game of the semifinals of the national competition. Guilherme Arana, Réver, Hulk and Zaracho scored the athletic goals.