Renato explains Gabigol’s position and preaches tranquility in the midst of a drought of goals – Flamengo

PHOTO: ALEXANDRE VIDAL / FLAMENGO

August 28, 2021. This is the date of the last time that Gabigol hit the net with Flamengo’s shirt. Since then, there have been seven matches without the Príncipe da Nação scoring a goal. Asked about the striker’s stage, Renato Gaúcho said that it is a normal thing that happens to every striker, and also stated that the problem is not due to positioning.

“It’s not Gabriel’s position. I don’t know a player in the world who doesn’t go a few games without scoring a goal. Until a while ago, Pedro, who was ten games without a goal, was being charged. I said: ‘Pedro, relax, tranquility, total confidence. In a little while, the ball starts to come in, and you’re going to score goals again.’ And he went back to scoring. It’s the same thing with Gabriel. The important thing is the delivery he’s been having, and he’s been helping us in one way or another,” he said before completing:

— The moment he moves he opens and is a little far from the area, he is playing without the ball, opening spaces for his partner. Especially at a time when you face a team that has three defenders, if he stays there in the middle of the area, he won’t touch the ball. So he often leaves, is a pot away from the goal, but he has opened spaces for his teammates – finished.

For the next match, Gabigol should not be listed, as he was injured by the Copa do Brasil and started treatment this Thursday (21). Without being able to count on the main goalscorer, Flamengo goes to the derby next Saturday (23), against Fluminense, in search of victory. The duel is valid for the 28th round of the Brasileirão and the ball rolls at 19:00 (Brasilia time), at Maracanã.