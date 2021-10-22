Research shows dinosaurs were already living in herds 40 million years earlier than previously thought | Science

The discovery of a dinosaur cemetery in Patagonia, Argentina, suggests that dinosaurs already lived in herds 40 million years earlier than previously thought.

The hypothesis was raised after 80 skeletons and 100 eggs belonging to the sauropodomorphos species were discovered by a group led by Diego Pol, head of the science department at the Egidio Feruglio Museum of Paleontology, in Patagonia.

At the time of the discovery, according to the article published in the scientific journal Scientific Reports, from Nature, the eggs were separated into different nests, which contained eight to 30 units each.

The age of the fossils (193 million years) was determined after analyzing the rocks that formed around the remains of the animals and their eggs.

This data also surprised researchers. According to them, complex social behaviors, such as life in a herd, had been identified only in relatively younger fossils (40 million years old).

Nest with eggs of Mussaurus patagonicus found in southern Patagonia, Argentina — Photo: Diego Pol

It was only possible to determine the species of the embryos that were inside the eggs after using an X-ray.