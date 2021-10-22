Rio ranks last among capitals in Firjan’s fiscal management ranking | Rio de Janeiro

the city of Rio had the worst tax management index among Brazilian capitals evaluated in 2020. The result is from a study by Firjan that analyzed data from more than 5,200 Brazilian municipalities.

Despite the resources that came into the box with the pandemic, the municipalities of Rio had difficulty managing the accounts in 2020. This is what the study released this Thursday says (21).

The indicator reveals that more than half of the cities were not able to manage public resources well.

There are a lot of expenses and little or nothing is left for some investments.

The study indicates that Rio de Janeiro municipalities invested only 2.7% of the budget last year. A percentage well below the national average, which was 7.1%.

“We also had a scenario of very weak investments. The municipalities end up spending a lot on personnel and little space is left for investments”, says Jonathas Goulart, manager of Economic Studies at Firjan.

1 de 1 Rio is in last place among the capitals in Firjan’s fiscal management ranking — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Rio is in last place among the capitals in Firjan’s fiscal management ranking — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Seven out of 10 cities in Rio de Janeiro had a difficult or critical situation in terms of fiscal management.

O study analyzed 77 of the 92 municipalities in the state of Rio who reported their fiscal data to the National Treasury Secretariat.

The worst rates were with Campos dos Goytacazes, Aperibé, Mangaratiba, mage and Guapimirim, which occupies the last position.

Among the municipalities that had the best fiscal situation last year, Niterói is the first. Followed by Piraí, Itatiaia, Nova Iguaçu and Resende.

Reduction in the percentage of investments

One of the worst indicators in the state is the capital. According to the study, the municipality of Rio is in the red. Among the 77 cities analyzed, Rio occupies the position of number 70. In 2020, the capital reduced the percentage of investments and ended the year with more balances to pay, that is, more debts than cash resources.

Firjan says that, in the last four years, there was a failure in budget planning because the city ended the year owing suppliers and with no cash on hand.

It’s been a while since the city of Rio started to fall in the fiscal management ranking. From 2013 to 2015, Rio was well placed among the capitals: in second place.

In 2016, it dropped to seventh. And, in 2020, it came last.

“The city of Rio went through a period of high investments. So, there was a whole financial planning and culminated with a large volume of investments, especially when we had, for example, the Olympics period. After this period, we notice a worsening, especially in the planning of the city of Rio’s budget and significant cuts in investment. There were years after the budget planning problem”, says Jonathas.

Experts believe in a better scenario for the coming years.

“If we do a good budget management, if we do a good financial planning and this turns into an investment, this will certainly see the improvement of the city of Rio de Janeiro, which has great growth potential. Rio continues to be the postcard of Brazil”.

what those involved say

The advisor of former mayor Marcelo Crivella claimed that the financial problems in Rio are historic and that they were aggravated a lot because of the debts assumed with the Olympic Games.

And he also attributed the financial problems to the global crisis, which also affected Rio.