Rizek praises Botafogo for apologizing to help after sexist offenses: ‘May this example spread throughout Brazil’

The presenter André Rizek, from SportTV, praised the attitude of the board of directors of Botafogo to offer formal excuses to auxiliary Katiuscia Mendonça after sexist offenses by the fans during the game against Brusque this Wednesday, at Nilton Santos Stadium.

Katiuscia was the target of screams of “piranha” after annulling two goals from Botafogo – one correctly and another wrongly, being corrected by the VAR. There was also another goal disallowed for offside, not scored on the field, but by the video referee.

– Football has swearing as a culture, but when it’s en masse, with a lot of men swearing at a woman, it’s a super ugly and inelegant, aggressive business. It happened with Katiuscia, sexist and sexist cursing. Instead of letting the matter go, Botafogo went there with President Durcesio Mello and formalized an apology from the institution. That this example spread throughout Brazil was very important – highlighted Rizek, during the “SporTV Selection”.

– Anyone who goes to the stadium knows how heavy a lot of men are, who turn into an ogre in the stadium, cursing a woman who was working and who got it right. Although it was wrong, but she was right – completed Rizek, reproving the behavior of the fans who offended the little flag.

The game’s referee, Dyorgines José Padovani de Andrade, reported in the summary the sexist offenses of the Botafogo fans in the game’s scoresheet, but also informed the club’s formal apology through a letter delivered on the field by President Durcesio Mello, which should help to avoid possible punishment in the courts.