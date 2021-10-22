Roberto Justus rebuts follower and clarifies rumor

Roberto Justus used his social networks this Thursday (21) to comment on a rumor that gained traction on the web. The presenter spoke about the controversy of forcing his wife, Ana Paula Siebert, to wake up before him to put on makeup.

It all started when a follower questioned the presenter on Instagram, if his wife had already made up, trying to raise, once again, the rumor. The artist rejected the comment and denied the veracity of the story.

“I feel sorry for those who believe in these ridiculous fakes,” said the presenter. THEat Paula, she had already used her social networks to deny the rumors that circulated around the couple, about marriage crises and unusual demands by Roberto Justus.

“That’s the most lying lie I’ve read in days. Whoever invented this should be ashamed to write something so crude”, she wrote in Instagram stories.

Roberto Justus. (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Betrayal

Recently, Ana Paula had to clear up rumors of an alleged betrayal by the presenter. The famous was amused by the situation and denied any crisis in the marriage.

“I trust my husband a lot. He’s not that type! But… If you know something, I’ll accept it by Direct. All eyes on you!”, he joked. Ana Paula also talked about sleeping in separate rooms: “Lie. We never sleep apart. Another invention of someone”, he said.

