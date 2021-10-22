Round 6: Children end up in hospital after imitating school games from the series, says newspaper; understand

While “Round 6” continues to be successful around the world, the challenges of the series have also become a fever off the small screen. However, one of these “jokes” ended badly recently, in France. According to the newspaper Le Parisien, five children ended up in hospital after playing some of the games displayed in the Netflix production.

The case happened last week, on October 13th, but the news only came to light this Thursday (21). According to the French publication, it all started with an accidental meeting of third and sixth year students at the College George-Sand, in the region of Crégy-lès-Meaux. Quickly, the situation would have evolved into something related to “Round 6”. The two groups met in a cramped hallway after leaving their penultimate period classes, around 11:30 am.

The reports allege that the violence was supposedly inspired by one of the dynamics that appears in the Korean series – which is not recommended for children under 16 and exposes participants to deadly situations. As a result of the “pop-up” of the older children against the younger ones, five of the students had to be rushed to the hospital. After the episode, the school said it had started three expulsion processes for those responsible for the “massacre” game.

In the UK, the fear that scenes like this would be repeated led to some measures being taken. According to the Daily Star, British schools have asked parents not to let their children watch the series. In a letter, the deputy principal of a primary school in Leicestershire asked for “support” from parents, after some young people were seen exhibiting “aggressive behavior” and enacting some of the games in the series – which they called “graphic and violent”. .

viral success

With just over a month since its release, “Round 6” has already become the biggest debut in Netflix history. The South Korean attraction had more than 111 million viewers in just the first few weeks, and was the first to surpass 140 million views on the platform. The overwhelming success came after the production spent days in the TOP 10 of most watched streaming titles in 90 countries. No wonder the activities exposed in the series have had global repercussions. Recently, a profile reached over 28.7 million views on TikTok after sharing a tutorial for making the “dalgona” candy, which was the subject of one of the challenges.

The dalgona cookie challenge in “Round 6” went viral on the web – but it’s not that simple! (Photo: Youngkyu Park/Netflix)